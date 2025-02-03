Tottenham plotting deadline day move for Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku

Tottenham Hotspur finally claimed a win in the Premier League after four successive defeats as they beat Brentford 2-0 on the preceded weekend. The Lilywhites earned a hard-fought success against Thomas Frank’s side but that’s not to say that their lack of squad depth can be overlooked. As it stands, Ange Postecoglou is still hopeful of making some additions to the team.

Caught Offside has reported that Tottenham have ‘made an enquiry’ with Chelsea for Christopher Nkunku’s purchase. The Frenchman has fallen out of favour in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge as in spite of scoring 16 goals and providing four assists in all competitions, Nicolas Jackson has been preferred by Enzo Maresca as the leader of the line.

Nkunku’s future has been a subject of speculation in recent weeks with Bayern Munich and Manchester United showing an interest in the former RB Leipzig star. Chelsea’s price tag of £65 million has been a deterrent to both clubs, however, and it remains to be seen if a desperate Tottenham side is willing to spend as much money midway through the season.

Nkunku could benefit from a new lease of life

Christopher Nkunku’s struggles at Chelsea have mainly stemmed due to an inconsistent fitness record while Enzo Maresca’s preference of Nicolas Jackson has come due to his ability to move wide and create room for Cole Palmer to move further forward. A new beginning could help the French forward and Tottenham Hotspur can provide him with a fresh start and consistent minutes.

With Brennan Johnson, Son Heung-min and Timo Werner faltering in front of goal, Nkunku can be a handy winger for Tottenham having played in the wider positions during his time at Leipzig. Daniel Levy is also under considerable pressure to rebuild his squad and owing to Spurs’ poor form lately, he could be open to spending money on the Chelsea star’s capture.