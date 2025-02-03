Mathys Tel set to join Tottenham on loan

In an ‘incredible twist’ on transfer deadline day, Tottenham Hotspur are set to sign Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich, according to German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg.

The French forward has been linked with several clubs in the Premier League, including Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea. Spurs reportedly had an agreement with Bayern for the transfer of the youngster but Tel initially rejected a move to the North Londoners.

However, in an ‘incredible twist’ to events, Plettenberg reports that Tel has now agreed to join Tottenham on loan and flew in to London with his agent this afternoon.

The 19-year-old will be joining Ange Postecoglou’s side in an initial loan deal without any buy clauses inserted in the contract, according to the German journalist.

The move to Spurs will end weeks of speculation over Tel’s future and will now give the club time to focus on other targets, particularly in defence, before the winter transfer deadline.

Plettenberg adds that the Frenchman is scheduled for a medical upon his arrival at the club today after agreeing to the move as Tottenham look to get the deal wrapped-up before tonight’s deadline.

🚨⚪️ Incredible twist. Mathys #Tel will undergo his medical with Tottenham today. It is expected to be a loan without an option to buy. Final details pending. He’s on his way to London. … but Tel now on the verge of joining @SpursOfficial as exclusively revealed.… pic.twitter.com/SmFpHUKPSU — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 3, 2025

U-turn

As expected from a young footballer, the Frenchman has, without a doubt, taken his time to contemplate the best possible move to aid his development, and it’s no surprise it took until deadline day before making a decision.

While Tottenham’s struggles this season may be a potent reason to question his move to Spurs ahead of the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal, who are in a better league position, the development factor under the tutelage of Postecoglou is an indication that he made a good choice.

The Australian manager is renowned for not just usurping young talents like he’s done with the likes of Lucas Bergvall, Djed Spence, Archie Gray, etc., but also for refining their raw potential and moulding them into becoming vital cogs in his team.

The likes of Pape Matar Sarr, Micky van de Ven, and Brennan Johnson fall under this category, and it’s safe to say that Tel, who is valued at €30m (£24m) by Transfermarkt, will prove pivotal for Spurs under Postecoglou when he joins.