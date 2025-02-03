Tottenham’s deal to sign Axel Disasi is hijacked by Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur made a late move to sign Chelsea centre-back Axel Disasi, according to The Telegraph’s Matt Law, but have missed out to Aston Villa.

The 26-year-old has found playing time in East London difficult to come by this season with only six appearances in the Premier League. The emergence of academy star Josh Acheampong and the presence of Malo Gusto and Reece James have seen Disasi drop down the pecking order.

In a bid for more game time, the likes of Aston Villa and Tottenham have been chasing the Frenchman this winter. Spurs desperately need to reinforce Ange Postecoglou defence and Disasi was identified as a target.

As per Law, Spurs already had a preexisting agreement with Chelsea worth £5m to sign the Frenchman on loan for the rest of the season and they attempted to get the deal over the line before tonight’s deadline.

However, in a late twist, Fabrizio Romano claims that Villa have hijacked Tottenham’s move and the £80k-per-week star is now heading to Villa Park instead.

Blow

Tottenham have been one of the busiest sides in the winter transfer window as they work tirelessly to reinforce their squad.

The incessant injury concerns may have played a role in their performances this season that have seen them sit outside the top ten and at an extensive distance to qualify for Europe.

They’ve already added Czech Republic U21 international Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague, and the goalkeeper has impressed so far.

Former Lens captain Kevin Danso has also completed a move to the club, while Mathys Tel appears to have made up his mind to join Spurs amid interest from several Premier League clubs.

The addition of Disasi would have added depth to Ange Postecoglou’s side in light of the news that Radu Dragusin has been ruled out for the rest of the season. However, it appears Spurs may now be left short at the back with Disasi off to Villa.