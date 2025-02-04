West Ham forward Crysencio Summerville sidelined for eight weeks

West Ham United forward Crysencio Summerville could be sidelined for up to eight weeks in a major blow to Graham Potter’s side, according to The West Ham Way citing ExWHUEmployee.

There was growing optimism for Summerville after he was handed a start in Graham Potter’s first game in charge against Aston Villa in the FA Cup.

In the early stages of that game, Potter positioned Summerville as a right wing-back, a move that proved highly effective. This early decision offered a glimpse into how the manager envisioned the Dutch winger’s role within the team and highlighted his potential significance.

However, Summerville—valued at €22m (£18m) by Transfermarkt—suffered a setback when he was forced off at half-time due to an injury and has been sidelined since.

As per the report, the injury was not considered severe initially, but with the Dutch star now expected to be out for eight weeks, it represents a significant setback for West Ham.

On a more positive note, the report adds that Jean-Clair Todibo, Edson Álvarez, and Lucas Paquetá are all expected to be available for selection when the team takes on Brentford at the London Stadium on February 15th. Additionally, Michail Antonio is scheduled to travel to Dubai to continue his recovery process following the car accident he was involved in last year.

West Ham left to rue transfer business

Although West Ham managed to secure the signing of Evan Ferguson, they seemed eager to bring in additional attacking reinforcements, yet no further deals were finalized before the window closed.

This failure to bolster their attacking options could now come under scrutiny following the latest injury setback to Summerville, which leaves the team with limited choices in the wide positions.

The return of Jarrod Bowen, who netted the opener for West Ham in their 2-1 loss to Chelsea, offers some relief, but Potter has few players available who can replicate Summerville’s qualities.

Currently, the Hammers are 10 points above the relegation zone, which includes Southampton, Leicester City, and Ipswich—all of whom still have matches scheduled against West Ham later in the season.

Nevertheless, Potter must now devise a strategy to cope with the winger’s absence and ensure West Ham continue to make progress, steering clear of any potential relegation threats.