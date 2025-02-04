Florian Plettenberg provides update after Mathys Tel joins Tottenham

German football expert Florian Plettenberg has given additional information concerning Mathys Tel after the Frenchman completed a deadline-day move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The 19-year-old has been the subject of persistent interest from several Premier League clubs since the commencement of the winter transfer window. However, Tottenham trumped their rivals to sign the youngster on loan on deadline day, ending weeks of speculation surrounding his future.

Citing Christian Falk, Plettenberg has now provided details on the contract terms and claims that Spurs will pay Bayern a €10m (£8m) loan fee following his move to the club.

Additionally, Plettenberg adds that the North Londoners will cover his €2m (£1m) wages for the next five months. A buy option clause of €55m (£45m), which could potentially rise to €60m (£49m) with bonus payments to allow Spurs to purchase the France U21 star, has also been inserted in the contract.

However, any possible summer moves hinge on Tel’s decision, as the youngster is sure to have the crucial say on whether Tottenham can permanently purchase him, as per the report.

The report also adds that there’s no obligation-to-buy option in the deal as requested by Tel, which Bayern also consented to.

Update

Tottenham were one of the busiest sides in the just-concluded winter transfer window.

They have already acquired Czech Republic U21 shot-stopper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague, and he has quickly made a positive impact in his six appearances so far.

Additionally, former Lens skipper Kevin Danso has completed his move to the club and will hope to be in contention for a starting berth when Tottenham travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Tel also joined on deadline day after initially stalling on the move, and the latest information from Plettenberg now reveals why perhaps he was hesitant, as the youngster wants total control over his future in the summer.

Placing his future in his hands is admirable and worthy of emulation by other young players.

However, repaying Tottenham’s trust—having taken a chance on him despite limited game time this season—through improved performances will be the best possible outcome for all parties involved.