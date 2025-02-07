West Ham interested in signing Man Utd star Rasmus Hojlund

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund, as per TEAMtalk.

The Hammers have Michail Antonio, Niclas Fullkrug and Danny Ings as the centre-forward options at the moment. But, all three have reached the wrong end of their career.

Moreover, Antonio and Ings have entered the final few months of their respective contracts. Therefore, they could leave the club as a free agent at the end of this season.

West Ham have added young blood to their centre-forward position by signing Evan Ferguson from Brighton and Hove Albion in the winter window. But, he has joined the club on a loan deal and there aren’t any buy options included in it.

Now, TEAMtalk state that West Ham’s priority is to sign the Irishman permanently next summer but if they eventually fail to do that then they want Hojlund as an alternative option.

Hojlund to West Ham

The Red Devils are open to letting him leave the club as new head coach Ruben Amorim hasn’t been impressed by him and are ready to accept around £40m, although they purchased him for a fee of around £72m a couple of years ago.

The Dane has found it difficult to showcase his qualities in the Premier League thus far after joining from Atalanta. He netted 10 goals last term and has just scored twice so far this season.

However, he has looked better on the European stage as the striker scored five goals in six appearances in the Champions League last term, while he has made six goal contributions in four Europa League starts this term.

Hojlund, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a talented player and possesses high potential. He has just turned 22 and has plenty of time on his side to turn his situation around. Therefore, he could be a shrewd acquisition for the East London club with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Hammers opt to formalise their interest in purchasing him if Hojlund eventually leaves Man Utd ahead of next season.