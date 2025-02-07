Liverpool commence talks to sign Joshua Kimmich as a free agent in the summer

In spite of their strong and potentially unbeatable position in the Premier League standings, Liverpool are expected to undergo a significant rebuilding project in the summer. With the likes of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk having been linked with exits, the club has a huge task on its hands to replace some key players from the squad.

Alexander-Arnold’s departure seems like a matter of particular concern as he is one of the youngest players in the team with several years ahead of him. Apart from losing a contender for captaincy, the right back’s departure on a free transfer would hurt the Reds given how much time and money they have spent in his development from a young age.

Nevertheless, their search for a replacement has gone on in recent weeks with Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich seeming like an attractive option, as per Caught Offside. The German international is out of contract at the Allianz Arena this summer and has the likes of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid behind him, besides Liverpool.

Slot could revamp two roles with one signing

Joshua Kimmich’s capture as a free agent would be perfect news for Liverpool. He is capable of playing across various roles in midfield and is also a very handy right back. The 29-year-old has a few years ahead of him, so he will be a fine medium-term solution for Arne Slot’s side, who may potentially arrive during the prime phase of his career.

The club’s interest in Martin Zubimendi is no secret, but with Manchester City and Real Madrid interested in the Real Sociedad star too, it remains to be seen if Liverpool will enter a bidding war. With that in mind as well, Kimmich’s signing matches their criteria of landing cost-effective players, not least somebody who has been incredibly successful so far in his career.

Jose Mourinho described the Bayern star as an ‘absolutely phenomenal’ player some years ago and in recent seasons, Kimmich has indeed gone from strength to strength in Munich. With Liverpool already in talks to sign him and the Bavarians ‘seriously worried’ about losing him at the end of the campaign, a swoop to England might be closer than many anticipate.