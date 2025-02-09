Ange Postecoglou to be sacked if Tottenham are knocked out of the FA Cup

Tottenham Hotspur’s bid to win the Carabao Cup came to an end as they threw away a 1-0 first leg lead in the second bout of their semi-final against Liverpool last week, who beat them 4-0 at Anfield to set up a date with Newcastle United at Wembley. Apart from the EFL Cup, it is fair to say that Spurs will not finish anywhere close to the top four either this season.

A recent series of defeats in the Premier League was masked by the team’s performances in the cup competitions, although it seems like patience is wearing thin among the Tottenham board members. According to GiveMeSport, Ange Postecoglou faces a ‘critical’ situation if the team is knocked out of the FA Cup later this evening.

Spurs take on Aston Villa in the cup’s fourth round and could potentially be kicked out of another competition, resulting in their second elimination within a space of days. As per the report, Postecoglou is under ‘intense pressure’ on could be on the ‘brink’ should the Lilywhites fail to see off Unai Emery’s outfit on home soil in the FA Cup.

Ange and Spurs not suited for one another

The problem at Tottenham Hotspur looks like the board rather than the manager, in this case Ange Postecoglou. There have been several world-class coaches in the last few years who the club has done little to support and eventually fired, with the Australian expected to face an almost inevitable fate sooner rather than later at Hotspur Way.

Postecoglou’s winning mentality simply does not suit Spurs, whose focus in recent years has clearly been on the commercial aspect of the game as opposed to fulfilling sporting ambitions. That’s only in the broader picture, however, as the club’s injury crisis and lack of transfer activity until the last hour in January should also ideally be enough to relieve pressure off the coach.

If the ex-Celtic boss loses his job, all signs would point towards Ryan Mason being instilled into the first team role as an interim yet again before a recruitment drive gets underway and possibly culminates in the summer.