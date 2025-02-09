Liverpool closely monitoring Feyenoord star David Hancko



According to Caught Offside, Liverpool are closely monitoring Feyenoord centre-back David Hancko ahead of a potential approach during the summer transfer window.

The Merseyside giants have had a good campaign under manager Arne Slot, and they are presently favourites to win the Premier League title with a 6-point lead over Arsenal at the top with 1 game in hand.

Despite this, Slot may want reinforcement at the end of the campaign, considering the hierarchy spent on just 1 outfield player in Federico Chiesa last summer. A spending spree could be on the cards.

Caught Offside today claim that the Reds could swoop for the services of Hancko, who has been a key performer in the heart of the defence for Feyenoord this season with 3 goals and 4 assists from 30 games.

Slot already has a strong relationship with the 27-year-old from their time together at Feyenoord, and it is reported that Liverpool could swoop for his services if Virgil van Dijk were to leave the club.

Possible deal

Van Dijk has been hugely influential for yet another season. He has singlehandedly won games for the Reds with some stand-out defensive performances. Still, there are doubts over his future at the club.

His existing contract concludes at the end of June this year and no progress has been made over a renewal. If the Dutchman leans towards a free transfer, Slot may want an experienced ace to replace him.

Hancko is well accustomed to Slot’s playing style from the last 2 seasons and a reunion could be considered. The Slovakian is a left-footed central defender and has caught the eye with his passing range.

He has completed 90% of his passes this campaign with 4 long balls per league game. Hancko has also made 4.7 recoveries, 2.7 clearances and 1.5 tackles on average, winning 63% of his overall duels.

The former Fiorentina man has the attributes to succeed in the Premier League. Slot could prefer signing the £29 million star over anyone else if Van Dijk decides to pursue a new challenge on a Bosman deal.

Hancko admitted last summer that he spoke to Slot, but his age and price were not suitable for the Reds. If Liverpool were to make an approach, he is likely to prioritise a move to Anfield ahead of next season.