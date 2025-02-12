Everton agree deal to sign West Brom star Tom Fellows

Everton have reportedly agreed on a deal to sign West Bromwich Albion star Tom Fellows, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

After coming through the Baggies youth system, the 21-year-old made his senior debut back in 2021. However, he initially struggled to play regularly so he went out on loan to Crawley Town to play regularly and develop his career.

Now, he has established himself as a key player for the Championship side. The youngster has been enjoying a promising campaign this term, making 13 goal contributions in 26 league appearances.

Therefore, having been impressed by his recent displays, Everton have registered their interest in signing him. Speaking on Football Insider, Brown says that Everton tried to sign Fellows in the winter window and laid the groundwork.

However, they eventually couldn’t manage to broker the deal before the deadline as they failed to find an agreement with West Brom regarding the transfer fee.

Fellows to Everton

The Toffees have already agreed on personal terms with the player after getting the approval from Moyes to seal the move and they are expected to purchase the youngster next summer.

Brown said:

“Yeah, I expect they’ll get that one done[sign Fellows]. Everton have already done all the hard work to get to the stage they were at in January, where they agreed terms with the player, they’re not going to let it go. It seems most of the talks have already taken place, so it will be a case of picking up where they left off. “They’ll still have to agree on a fee with West Brom, that’s where the stumbling block was, but those types of deals are usually easier to do in the summer. But I expect they’ll still want to bring him in because he’s an exciting young player and one Moyesey has obviously given the go-ahead to.”

Moyes has an excellent ability of spotting talents and displayed this during his time with West Ham. He purchased Jarrod Bowen, Tomas Soucek, Vladimir Coufal, Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta and all turned out to be successful acquisitions. Now, the Merseysiders will be hoping that the Scotsman will be able to replicate that at Goodison Park as well.

Fellows is a left-footed right-sided forward. He is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Everton if they purchase him. However, it remains to be seen whether they eventually opt to secure his service next summer.