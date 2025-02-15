Arsenal and Man Utd want to sign Mateo Retegui

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in landing the signature of Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui at the end of the season.

The Italy international joined the Serie A outfit from Genoa last summer. He has been in sensational form for the Bergamo club with 23 goals and 4 assists from 37 appearances in all competitions.

His form has grabbed attention of elite European teams and Caught Offside mention that both Arsenal and United are targeting a summer swoop for the Argentina-born star.

Atalanta are prepared to entertain the 25-year-old’s potential exit during the summer transfer window, provided they receive around £50 million for his services.

Premier League move

Retegui had an average spell with Genoa last term with 9 goals and 3 assists, but he has stepped up since his surprise move to Europa League holders Atalanta.

His tally of 20 league goals has kept Atalanta in the title race alongside Inter Milan and Napoli. His progress could pave the way for a big-money transfer at the end of the campaign.

Arsenal are exploring a marquee striker ahead of the 2025/26 season. Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko are being considered, but Retegui could be a cheaper alternative.

He is not the best with the ball at his feet, but has excelled with his clinical finishing. The marksman has converted 31% of his shots into goals in Serie A which is very impressive.

With Gabriel Jesus out with a serious knee injury, Arsenal could bring him to compete alongside Kai Havertz, who should be fit next season. He is out with a hamstring injury.

United could offer competition to the Gunners. The Red Devils have two young strikers in Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, but neither have managed to prove their credentials this term.

With the summer budget set to be limited, United could look to pursue a deal for Retegui, who is one of the most effective strikers in world football in the ongoing season.

United have a good relationship with Atalanta, having signed Hojlund and Amad previously, but Retegui may need to be convinced if they can’t offer Champions League football next season.