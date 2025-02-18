Tottenham Hotspur make £12.5 million bid to sign Andreas Christensen from Barcelona

Tottenham Hotspur purchased Kevin Danso in the winter as a solution to their defensive problems and the Austrian has covered well for the absences of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin since arriving from Lens. However, the club’s defensive rebuild might not be completed just yet as another player’s signing seems on the horizon.

According to Spanish source El Nacional (h/t 90min), Tottenham have made a £12.5 million bid to sign Barcelona centre back Andreas Christensen. Having fallen behind Inigo Martinez, Pau Cubarsi and Ronald Araujo in the team’s pecking order, the 28-year-old has made just one appearance in all competitions for Barca this season.

The Catalans were rumoured to be open to letting him go in the winter itself but doubts over Araujo’s future coupled with a congested list of fixtures in the second half led to Christensen staying put. However, there is little promise of his situation taking a turn for the better and a return to England seems like a very realistic possibility for the former Chelsea star.

Difficult for Tottenham to sign Christensen

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Andreas Christensen comes off the back of their desire to add to their defensive depth and not due to wanting a regular option. With Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven firmly securing their places in the starting eleven, the Barcelona star would face the same situation as he does currently if he were to return to London.

Moreover, he has participated regularly in the Champions League for Chelsea as well as with Barcelona, so Spurs not reaching Europe’s elite competition could be a dealbreaker. Inter Milan and Juventus were also keen on his signing in the winter and might be more attractive suitors for the player considering their winning pedigree over recent years in comparison to Tottenham’s.

Barcelona’s financial situation might see them accept Tottenham’s £12.5 million bid for Christensen, although it is hard to see the latter being able to convince the Danish international into joining them.