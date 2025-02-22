Tottenham target Adeloma Lookman ‘wants PL move’ after fallout with Atalanta manager

Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman has been linked with a Premier League swoop since the last few months, especially having gone from strength to strength in Italy after a troubled spell with Fulham. The Nigerian’s public spat with Gian Piero Gasperini has only heated up rumours about a return to his nation of birth with Tottenham Hotspur emerging into the picture as well.

After Le Dea were knocked out of the Champions League by Club Brugge midweek, Gasperini decided to single out Lookman for his missed penalty in his press conference to which the player responded on social media by claiming he felt that his manager was being disrespectful. With 15 goals and seven assists to his name this season, the 27-year-old has been one of Atalanta’s most important players and therefore, it is perhaps valid for him to feel hard done by Gasperini’s words.

GiveMeSport has reported that Lookman ‘wants PL move’ with Tottenham pondering over a transfer for him in the summer. Atalanta are expected to be wooed by a £50 million offer for their star man and the Lilywhites are expected to be close trackers of how the immediate future at the Gewiss Arena materialises for the former RB Leipzig star.

An ideal replacement for Son

Son Heung-min’s form this season has not been up to the mark and with the South Korean international already on the wrong side of his 30s, Tottenham Hotspur are obliged to look into replacements for their captain. Ademola Lookman is the ideal option for them considering his versatile attributes, which equip him to play on the left flank in addition to being a centre forward.

He is brilliant on the ball, particularly in one-on-one situations and can create as well as score goals with his numbers from the ongoing season a testimony for his well-rounded game. Lookman has also dealt with pressure superbly having scored against some of Europe’s biggest sides, including bagging a hat-trick in last year’s Europa League final.

Spurs will need to spend at least £50 million to replace one of their best players from the last decade and with their board under increasing pressure, it would not be a surprise if they price him away from Atalanta in the summer.