West Ham pondering over loan move for Real Madrid prodigy Endrick

West Ham striker Michail Antonio is back in training after his car accident. However, it remains to be seen how many more years he has at the top as the Hammers were anyways planning to move on from him. With Niclas Fullkrug’s signing also not having worked the way they would have liked, the Hammers are pondering over a new addition in the summer.

According to Spanish source Fichajes (h/t 90min), West Ham are showing a ‘growing interest’ in signing Real Madrid forward Endrick and could attempt a loan swoop for him in the summer. The 18-year-old is one of the club’s investments for the longer run but having struggled for minutes this season, both parties could mutually agree on a stint elsewhere next year.

Endrick, who has scored five goals and provided an assist in all competitions for Real Madrid, was described as a ‘truly special’ talent by Carlo Ancelotti in pre-season. Plus, he has a contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until June 2030 and it very much in the La Liga side’s plans, so only a temporary move to London might be on the cards for him at the end of the campaign.

West Ham cannot make Endrick their primary option

Considering West Ham do not have a consistent goal-scorer to contribute in the final third, a striker’s transfer is imperative, but it is debatable whether Endrick is the right solution for them. The Brazilian is still very inexperienced and though Real Madrid might let him go on loan to develop his game, the demands of the Premier League might be too lofty for the teenager.

Instead, the Londoners would be better off acquiring a player with a few years of experience under his belt, as well as someone who will join them permanently. Jean-Philippe Mateta has been among those linked with a transfer to Graham Potter’s side and the Frenchman, for instance, would be a far better addition, also accounting for his Premier League experience.