Eberechi Eze ‘open’ to Tottenham transfer this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have not been in the best form this season and their only hope of progressing to the Champions League next year is by winning the Europa League this time around. They have been plagued by serious injury problems for much of the season with Daniel Levy also coming under tremendous pressure to rebuild the squad.

With Timo Werner expected to go back to RB Leipzig at the end of the loan spell in the summer and Richarlison likely to be sold, the Lilywhites will require a left winger. Son Heung-min’s performances, much like the rest of his teammates, have been below average and with the South Korean’s age also a factor to consider, the club needs to dip into the market sooner rather than later.

GiveMeSport has reported that Tottenham target Eberechi Eze is ‘open’ to joining them in the summer. The 26-year-old has a release clause worth £68 million at Crystal Palace and though they see the player as a ‘concrete option’, they will try their best to negotiate a lower sum to get the transfer over the line.

Eze a good signing at the right price

Tottenham Hotspur chief Daniel Levy has been accused of spending far below his means, especially when the squad has needed a massive rebuilding project since a couple of years. However, one cannot fault him for not wanting to pay a staggering £68 million for Eberechi Eze, whose two goals and six assists in the Premier League this season do far from justice for as much money.

Spurs will, however, benefit from him if they can land him for lower than the £60 million mark. Eze has the best years of his career ahead of him and having plied his trade in England for much of his career, there will be enough reasons to think he can eventually produce exponentially better numbers than he has done so far in the ongoing campaign.

And while the player himself is willing to join Tottenham, another offensive addition will largely depend on who the club is able to offload this summer as well as the managerial situation. An assessment over Ange Postecoglou’s future could be conducted in the summer and although his job is safe for the time being, finishing poorly in the league and Europa League may prove costly.