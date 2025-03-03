West Ham looking to sign Bologna forward Santiago Castro in the summer

West Ham signed Evan Ferguson from loan on Brighton & Hove Albion as Graham Potter hoped to get the best out of the Irishman for a second time having already worked with him at the Amex Stadium. His lacklustre season has continued, however, with almost no impact on things at the London Stadium, thereby reducing chances of a permanent swoop in the summer.

A striker is expected to be on top of the club’s priority nevertheless ahead of next season and according to Italian source FC Inter News, West Ham are keen on landing Bologna marksman Santiago Castro. The Hammers are confident about scuppering Inter Milan’s potential deal for the Argentine youngster, who has scored nine goals and provided eight assists this season.

Thanks to his immaculate form in the final third, Castro has emerged as one of Serie A’s breakthrough players of the year although amid interest from bigger clubs, Bologna may be resigned to losing him sooner rather than later. The source adds that the Italians will look for approximately £25 million to part with their prized asset at the end of the ongoing campaign.

West Ham can offer Castro a better role than Inter Milan

Inter Milan are one of the world’s most exciting and underrated teams. They have become a force to be reckoned with under Simone Inzaghi and remain an attractive destination for most players. It is debatable, however, that Santiago Castro will be appealed by the prospect of heading to the Giuseppe Meazza at such an early stage of his career.

He would face serious competition for minutes from the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram, whereas the experienced Mehdi Taremi is also a superb option off the bench for the Nerazzurri. The last thing he would want after a productive season is for his prominence to reduce next year, while Bologna also may not be keen on selling to a local rival.

West Ham will hold the advantage in that sense as Castro would be handed a starting berth mostly from the word go. Graham Potter has also excelled at developing younger players in the past, which will be viewed favourably by the player. A £25 million price is also not too expensive for the Hammers, who will fancy their chances of landing the South American in the summer.