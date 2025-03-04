Tottenham Hotspur join race to sign Rayo Vallecano right-back Andrei Ratiu

Tottenham Hotspur have joined a host of European clubs to indicate interest in highly-rated Rayo Vallecano right-back, Andrei Ratiu, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

The 26-year-old has been a key part of Rayo’s surprise European pursuit this season, featuring in 24 of the 26 games in LaLiga for Iñigo Pérez’s side. His impeccable performances have put him on the radar of some top European clubs, including Tottenham, who are looking to bounce back from a torrid season by reinforcing their squad in the summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Romania international has piqued the interest of Tottenham, and the fullback has now been linked with a move to North London.

Ange Postecoglou will be eager to bolster his defensive ranks following an injury-plagued season so far, and Ratiu would be an excellent addition to compete with Pedro Porro for a starting spot.

However, Spurs will face significant competition for the transfer of the defensive ace as the Spanish outlet claims that Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion as well as European giants including Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, AS Roma, Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta, and Villarreal are all in contention for Ratiu’s signature.

Rațiu suits Postecoglou’s system

The Romanian still has three years left in his contract at El Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas. It won’t be surprising if the Spanish club demands a huge fee for their highly sought-after defender, but with Mundo Deportivo reporting his buyout clause is at a relatively modest €25m (£20m), it should be an absolute steal for Spurs if they can get a deal over the line.

Rațiu is making waves in La Liga with his standout performances this season. The defender has seen his reputation soar over the past year, and it’s no surprise he’s regularly on the team sheet for Los Franjirrojos since the beginning of the season.

His abilities are not restricted to the typical traditional fullback role; he constantly makes intelligent bursts forward. One of his most outstanding qualities is his ability to invert seamlessly into pockets of space in the middle of the pitch, a trait Postecoglou constantly requires of his fullback.

Although the Premier League is a different league where players need time to adapt, Postecoglou’s system would offer him the chance to thrive if he joins, without necessarily needing a time of adaptation similar to Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro.