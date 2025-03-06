Son, Bissouma and Sarr start as Ange makes 3 changes | Predicted Tottenham XI vs Alkmaar

Tottenham Hotspur’s only hope of silverware and qualification to the Champions League for next season remains winning the UEFA Europa League this season. Their next challenge in the continental competition is the round of 16 against AZ Alkmaar, who they have already come up once against in the league phase.

Ange Postecoglou’s men play the first leg at the AFAS Stadion and here is a look at the potential starting eleven that will look to bring back home a lead ahead of next week’s decider at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario is expected to be preferred to Antonin Kinsky for the role between the sticks.

Defenders – Spurs are unlikely to be unchanged in their back four as Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie are expected to keep their places as the right back and left back, respectively. Meanwhile, Archie Gray and Kevin Danso could also continue as the central defenders owing to fitness issues with other options higher up the manager’s pecking order.

Son to start up front

Midfielders – Lucas Bergvall and Rodrigo Bentancur could both drop out from last time’s defeat to Manchester City, thus making way for the physically strong duo of Pape Mata Sarr and Yves Bissouma in the deeper roles in midfield. Dejan Kulusevski is expected to be out due to a fitness worry, so James Maddison may keep his place in the team.

Forwards – Son Heung-min came off the bench in the previous game against City but is likely to be given the nod right from the word go this time around on his preferred left flank. The South Korean could resultantly end up captaining the team as well. Brennan Johnson could keep his place on the right wing. With Dominic Solanke still recovering, Mathys Tel might be handed a start as the leader of his team’s attack.

Here is a look at how the Lilywhites may look on paper.