West Ham & Everton open talks to sign Tammy Abraham

West Ham United and Everton have reportedly opened talks over a deal to sign Tammy Abraham, as per TEAMtalk.

After coming through Chelsea’s youth system, the 27-year-old decided to join AS Roma back in 2021. The Englishman started his life in Serie A promisingly, scoring 17 goals and registering four assists in his debut campaign.

However, Abraham couldn’t manage to replicate the same performance in the following term before sustaining a serious injury. After returning from his issue, the forward moved to AC Milan ahead of this season but has been playing as a rotational player.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that the Rossoneri are unlikely to make his loan more permanent and he is set to return to Roma. But, the Giallorossi are prepared to cash-in on him and the player is ready to return to the Premier League.

West Ham are interested in signing a new striker and have made contact to learn about the details of signing Abraham. However, the Hammers aren’t the only club interested in him as Everton are in this race as well and have also enquired about the details of getting the deal done.

Battle

Additionally, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United are plotting a swoop for him. Leeds United are also interested in him but they will only go for him if they gain promotion.

Danny Ings, Michail Antonio and Niclas Fullkrug are the centre-forward options West Ham currently have but all three have reached the wrong stage of their career. Moreover, Ings and Antonio’s current contract is set to expire at the end of this season.

West Ham hired Evan Ferguson on a loan deal in the winter window to add depth to the attack as Fullkrug and Antonio have been sidelined with their injury problems. But, the Brighton star hasn’t been playing regularly thus far.

On the other hand, Everton will need to sign a new striker if Dominic Calvert-Lewin – who has entered the final few months of his current contract – eventually leaves the club at the end of this season.

Abraham could be a useful acquisition for West Ham or Everton if either club eventually purchase him this summer.