Maguire replaces Dorgu as Amorim makes one change | Predicted Manchester United XI vs Arsenal

Manchester United are back in Premier League action after their midweek Europa League clash versus Real Sociedad. The Red Devils host Arsenal this evening at Old Trafford on matchday 28 of the English top flight as they look to bounce back from a recent slump in form, which has seen them win just one game in their last five across all competitions.

United lost to the Gunners in the reverse league fixture but managed to trump them in the FA Cup. Ruben Amorim will hope his side can repeat the display from the latter game to add vital points on the board. Having said that, here is how the hosts could line-up for the match.

Goalkeeper – Andre Onana is likely to keep his place in goal in spite of not being in the best run of form lately.

Defenders – Harry Maguire could slot back into the back three. The Englishman is likely to partner with Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro, who both featured in the Real Sociedad game.

Dalot to play as the wing-back

Midfielders – Noussair Mazraoui might play as the right wing back, whereas Patrick Dorgu’s suspension is likely to see Diogo Dalot move into the left wing-back position, a role which he has extensively played this season. Manuel Ugarte is injured, so Casemiro could once again be preferred to Christian Eriksen in midfield with Bruno Fernandes potentially partnering the Brazilian.

Forwards – Alejandro Garnacho is expected to be preferred on the right wing on paper, while Joshua Zirkzee, who scored in the Europa League fixture, could continue to feature on the left side of attack. Rasmus Hojlund is expected to lead the line, though all three attacking players will have the freedom to roam as and where the space arises in the final third.

Here is how Manchester United may look on paper.