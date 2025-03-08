Arsenal
Maguire replaces Dorgu as Amorim makes one change | Predicted Manchester United XI vs Arsenal
Manchester United are back in Premier League action after their midweek Europa League clash versus Real Sociedad. The Red Devils host Arsenal this evening at Old Trafford on matchday 28 of the English top flight as they look to bounce back from a recent slump in form, which has seen them win just one game in their last five across all competitions.
United lost to the Gunners in the reverse league fixture but managed to trump them in the FA Cup. Ruben Amorim will hope his side can repeat the display from the latter game to add vital points on the board. Having said that, here is how the hosts could line-up for the match.
Goalkeeper – Andre Onana is likely to keep his place in goal in spite of not being in the best run of form lately.
Defenders – Harry Maguire could slot back into the back three. The Englishman is likely to partner with Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro, who both featured in the Real Sociedad game.
Dalot to play as the wing-back
Midfielders – Noussair Mazraoui might play as the right wing back, whereas Patrick Dorgu’s suspension is likely to see Diogo Dalot move into the left wing-back position, a role which he has extensively played this season. Manuel Ugarte is injured, so Casemiro could once again be preferred to Christian Eriksen in midfield with Bruno Fernandes potentially partnering the Brazilian.
Forwards – Alejandro Garnacho is expected to be preferred on the right wing on paper, while Joshua Zirkzee, who scored in the Europa League fixture, could continue to feature on the left side of attack. Rasmus Hojlund is expected to lead the line, though all three attacking players will have the freedom to roam as and where the space arises in the final third.
Here is how Manchester United may look on paper.
Other News
-
Arsenal/ 4 seconds ago
Maguire replaces Dorgu as Amorim makes one change | Predicted Manchester United XI vs Arsenal
Manchester United are back in Premier League action after their midweek Europa League clash...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 7 hours ago
Man Utd & Tottenham eye move to sign Jonathan David
Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing LOSC Lille star Jonathan...
-
Arsenal/ 11 hours ago
Liverpool battling with Chelsea & Arsenal to sign Barrios
Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Chelsea and Arsenal over a deal to...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 12 hours ago
Manchester United ready to offer £34 million to sign Andriy Lunin from Real Madrid
Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has been disappointing in between the sticks since Erik...
-
Chelsea/ 12 hours ago
Liverpool eye move to sign Chelsea target Jesus Rodriguez
Liverpool are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Chelsea target and Real...