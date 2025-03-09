Porro and Sarr start as Ange makes two changes | Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI vs Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur host high-flying Bournemouth at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on matchday 28 of the Premier League this afternoon at 14:00 local time as they look to bounce back from successive defeats in all competitions. Having been in the bottom half of the table for several weeks, the team is in desperate need for form in the English top flight.

Although their injury issues have shown no respite, Tottenham better players at his disposal than they did before the winter transfer window and Ange Postecoglou will hope that his team can pick up an important result as his fight against the sack also continues for yet another matchday. That said, here is how the Lilywhites could line-up for the fixture.

Goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario is likely to be picked ahead of Antonin Kinsky between the sticks.

Defenders – Tottenham’s three primary defenders, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin, are all unfit. Therefore, Archie Gray and Kevin Danso could continue playing in the heart of the back four. Destiny Udogie could also retain his berth at left back. Meanwhile, there is expected to be a change at right back with Pedro Porro potentially replacing Djed Spence.

Sarr in midfield

Midfielders – Rodrigo Bentancur has played in the last few matches but has not been in the best run of form, so Pape Mata Sarr could come in as his replacement in the defensive midfielder’s position. James Maddison might be preferred once more at left midfield, while Lucas Bergvall may also be in the starting eleven as the right midfielder.

Forwards – An unchanged offensive trident for Tottenham is likely to see Brennan Johnson and Son Heung-min featuring on the right and left wings, respectively. Dominic Solanke returned from injury against AZ Alkmaar but was substituted once more, so he could miss the game, thus meaning Mathys Tel will be the favourite to lead the line.

Here is how Tottenham may look on paper.