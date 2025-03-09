[Teams] Manchester United vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as key man returns for Gunners

Manchester United entertain Arsenal at Old Trafford this afternoon with both sides in desperate need of a win, for very different reasons.

United head into the game sitting 15th in the table so need a win to climb up the ranks and push for the top half. Rubem Amorim has made some changes from the side that drew at Real Sociedad on Thursday night but Andre Onana keeps his place between the sticks.

Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt start once again in defence while Victor Lindelof is recalled with Noussari Mazraoui moving to wing-back as Patrick Dorgu is suspended. Diogo Dalot keeps his place on the oppsite flank today.

Casemiro partners Bruno Fernandes in midfield while Christian Eriksen is recalled. Garnacho supports Joshua Zirkzee in the Man Utd attack so Rasmus Hojlund is the man to drop to the bench.

As for Arsenal, they’ve been boosted by the return of Gabriel Martinelli as he’s back in the squad following a five-week absence with a hamstring injury. However, he’s only fit enough for a place on the bench so Leandro Trossard keeps his place on the left flank.

Ethan Nwaneri starts on the right wing in the continued absence of Bukayo Saka. The teen should be in confident mood after his MOTM display during Arsenal’s 7-1 Champions League victory over PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night. Mikel Merino leads the line as a stand-in striker with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus injured.

David Raya keeps goal for the Gunners once again while Riccardo Calafiori replaces Myles Lewis-Skelly at left-back. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes continue their partnership in the middle of Arsenal’s defence.

Thomas Partey anchors the midfield so Jorginho is on the bench while Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard complete the line-up. A win for Arsenal would cement their place in second spot and keep alive their slim hopes of catching Liverpool after the leader leaders moved 16 points clear on Saturday.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Lindelof; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Eriksen, Garnacho; Zirkzee

Subs: Harrison, Mee, Amass, Heaven, Collyer, J. Fletcher, Moorhouse, Hojlund, Obi

Arsenal

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Partey, Rice, Ødegaard; Nwaneri, Trossard, Merino.

Subs: Neto, White, Zinchenko, Tierney, Lewis-Skelly, Kiwior, Jorginho, Martinelli, Sterling.