Everton and West Ham keen on signing Tammy Abraham this summer

A number of Premier League clubs could welcome new strikers this summer, particularly Everton and West Ham, who are both exploring new signings to rebuild their number nine positions. While Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to leave the Toffees as a free agent at the end of the season, the Hammers want a capable enough replacement for Michail Antonio.

Caught Offside has reported that Everton and West Ham are set to battle it out for Tammy Abraham’s signing from AS Roma this summer with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest also keen on the former Chelsea star. He is currently on loan at AC Milan and hopes they will make his deal permanent, though chances of such an event remain bleak.

The 27-year-old has scored eight goals and provided four assists in all competitions this season and could be available at a relatively lower price with AS Roma looking to sell him. The Serie A giants had slapped him with a price tag of £25 million last summer and could demand around that much this year as well with the Englishman entering the last 24 months of his contract.

West Ham may be frontrunners for Abraham

In spite of interest in his services from three other Premier League sides, Everton and West Ham will believe that they are best-placed to sign Tammy Abraham considering they can assure him minutes. At Wolverhampton Wanderers, Newcastle United or Nottingham Forest, he could fall behind the likes of Matheus Cunha, Alexander Isak and Chris Wood in the pecking order.

He would be a solid signing for West Ham, in particular, who may be willing to match AS Roma’s asking price this summer considering they have not shied away from spending decent sums lately. Having been a success at Chelsea, where he also won the Champions League, Abraham has proven himself in the Premier League already, an attribute which the Hammers will strongly consider.

Besides being potent in the box, thanks to his physicality and ability to hold off defenders, Abraham is a handy creator as well. He is able to drop deep and carry the ball forward, subsequently creating chances for the wingers to get into the box. With teammates like Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus, his playmaking attributes might also be advantageous to West Ham.

Though West Ham will arguably be the better destination for Abraham, Everton will also seriously consider his signing, so an interesting race for his transfer could ensue during the upcoming summer’s transfer window.