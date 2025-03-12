Liverpool to table bid to beat Arsenal in race to sign Isak

Liverpool are reportedly ‘preparing’ to submit a formal proposal to beat Arsenal in the race to sign Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Reds decided to hire Darwin Núñez from SL Benfica for a club-record fee back in 2022 to reinforce the frontline. But, he hasn’t been able to find his feet in the Premier League over the last few years.

Former boss Jurgen Klopp kept faith in him and backed him despite his struggles. But, he has seemingly failed to win the trust of Arne Slot so he has found it difficult to play regularly this campaign.

Now, Fichajes claim that Liverpool could be open to cashing-in on Núñez this summer and have identified Isak as the ‘favourite’ option to replace the South American.

The Swedish international has been attracting the attention of several upper echelons of English clubs having showcased his goal-scoring prowess this season. Therefore, apart from the Merseyside club, Arsenal are reportedly interested in him as well to bolster the frontline.

Isak to Liverpool

Newcastle don’t want to sell their star man unless they receive an ‘exorbitant offer’ with his contract set to run until 2028. Liverpool are ‘preparing’ to submit a formal £127m proposal to persuade the Magpies to cash-in and beat the North London club in this race.

Isak is a centre forward by traits but is also comfortable in the left flank. In 32 appearances in all competitions, he has scored 22 goals and registered five assists thus far this season.

The Scandinavian is currently the third-highest goalscorer in the Premier League this campaign just behind Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland. Not only this season, Isak also displayed his productivity in the Premier League last term, scoring 21 goals and notching up two assists.

So, he is a consistent performer and is a Premier League proven striker. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they hire him as a potential replacement for Núñez.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen the attacking department.