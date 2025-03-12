West Ham in battle with Tottenham to sign Angel Gomes from Lille

West Ham United have indicated a ‘strong interest’ in signing Lille midfielder Angel Gomes this summer, according to Spanish outlet Tudofichajes.

The former Manchester United academy graduate has been making waves in Ligue 1 since moving to Lille on a free transfer in 2020. His form has seen him achieve international success with England, where he won the U21 European championship and a senior call-up to the senior squad, where he has earned four caps so far.

As per Tudofichajes, the 24-year-old’s contract at Stade Pierre-Mauroy will run out at the end of the season, putting a host of clubs, including West Ham, on high alert.

The report adds that the East London club are now leading the race to sign Gomes after submitting a pre-contract proposal to the midfielder to secure his signature ahead of next season.

However, the Spanish outlet adds that the Englishman remains open to offers from other clubs, with Tottenham Hotspur reported to show keen interest in him.

Gomes is yet to decide on his next club, but his destination will be determined by the club’s sporting project and regular playing time, according to the report.

West Ham & Spurs in battle for Gomes

After spending heavily in the summer transfer window, West Ham’s season is not going according to plan.

The club signed Guido Rodríguez and Carlos Soler from Real Betis and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively, to bolster their midfield positions. Although the pair have shown signs of promise, they still seem to be struggling with the intensity of the league.

Relegation fears were looming in the first half of the season, but the appointment of Graham Potter looks to have relieved the pressure as they currently sit 16 points above the relegation zone.

The club are already planning for the summer, particularly in the midfield position that has been overrun several times this season, and Gomes has been earmarked as a possible option. He’s valued at £21m by Transfermarkt so it would be a bargain deal if West Ham could snap him up for free.

The England international boasts exceptional technical ability, allowing him to operate seamlessly as a number six or eight. His physicality enables him to dominate ground duels, a trait that would be crucial in the Premier League.

With Tottenham also entering the race, playing time assurances could give the Hammers the advantage over their London neighbours in the race for Gomes.