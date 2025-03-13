Premier League
[Teams] Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar: Confirmed line-ups as Ange makes changes
Tottenham Hotspur take on AZ Alkmaar in the second leg of their Europa League tie in North London this evening. Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Spurs head into tonight's game trailing 1-0 after losing the first leg in Spain last week so they'll need to turn things around on home soil if they want to reach the quarter-finals.
Ange Postecoglou has made some changes from the side that drew with Bournemouth in the Premier League last weekend. Vicario keeps his place in goal for Spurs while Pedro Porro lines-up at right-back once again.
Cristian Romero starts in the heart of Tottenham’s defence and is joined by Micky van de Ven with Kevin Danso ruled out through injury. Djed Spence keeps his place at left-back with Destiny Udogie on the bench.
Lucas Bergvall is recalled to start in midfield alongside Pape Matar Sarr while James Maddison is back in the starting eleven with Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma dropping out.
Wilson Odobert keeps his place in attack along with Dominic Solanke while Heung-min Son is recalled in place of Brennan Johnson.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Spurs
Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence, Bergvall, Sarr, Maddison, Odobert, Solanke, Son
Subs: Austin, Whiteman, Udogie, Davies, Gray, Bissouma, Moore, Johnson, Tel, Scarlett
AZ Alkmaar
Owusu-Oduro; Maikuma, Goes, Penetra, Wolfe; Clasie, Buurmeester, Koopmeiners; Poku, Parrott, Sadiq
Subs: Belic, Bouziane, Dekker, De Wit, Dijkstra, Martins Indi, Meerdink, Smit, Van Duijn, Verhulst, Zoet
