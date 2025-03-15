West Ham willing to make offer to sign Georges Mikautadze

West Ham United are reportedly willing to make a formal proposal to sign Olympique Lyonnais star Georges Mikautadze, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 24-year-old burst onto the scene having displayed impressive performances for Georgia in the European Championship last summer. He was one of the highest scorers in this competition along with Dani Olmo, Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala and Cody Gakpo.

So, the French side decided to hire him ahead of this season. Upon moving to Groupama Stadium, the forward has enjoyed a promising debut campaign this term, scoring 12 goals and registering six assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

He has been guiding his side to mount a top-four charge in the Ligue 1 and has also helped them reach the quarter-final of the Europa League.

Now, Fichajes claim that West Ham have been attracted by the Georgian’s recent displays and are willing to make an offer of around £29m to secure his service.

Mikautadze to West Ham

Lyon don’t want to let him leave but could accept the Hammers’ offer if they receive it as it will allow them to strengthen the squad.

The report claim Graham Potter’s side aren’t the only club interested in him but they are the ‘most determined’ to seal the deal.

West Ham decided to freshen up their attacking department by signing Evan Ferguson from Brighton and Hove Albion in the winter window. But, he has joined on a short-term loan deal and could return to the AMEX Stadium at the end of this season as he hasn’t been able to secure his place in Potter’s starting eleven yet.

Niclas Fullkrug, Michail Antonio and Danny Ings are the other striker options the East London club currently have but all of them have reached the twilight of their careers with Antonio and Ings’s contract set to expire at the end of this season.

Mikautadze is still just 24 and is yet to reach the prime stage of his career. He might be a shrewd acquisition for the Hammers if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether West Ham eventually opt to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen the attacking department.