Everton plot swoop to sign Rangers star Hamza Igamane

Everton are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Rangers forward Hamza Igamane, as per Football Insider.

After joining the Scottish giants from Morocco side AS FAR Rabat ahead of this season, the 22-year-old has enjoyed a promising debut campaign, scoring 13 goals and registering three assists in all competitions.

The Moroccan has helped his side reach the quarterfinal of the Europa League and they will now play against Athletic Bilbao. So, it appears that the Toffees, impressed by his recent standout performances, have shown interest in signing him.

Football Insider state that there is a ‘real possibility’ that Everton could secure the forward’s service in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen the attacking department.

However, purchasing him won’t be easy as Olympique de Marseille and Sevilla are also in this race. Moreover, Rangers don’t want to let him leave with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Igamane to Everton

However, the Scottish giants will change their stance if they receive a huge proposal. The Toffees attempted to hire him in the winter window but eventually failed. Now, it remains to be seen whether they can finally manage to secure his service this summer.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been the first-choice centre-forward option for Everton over the years. But, his future is currently uncertain at the club as his existing contract will expire at the end of this season.

The Merseyside club hired Armando Broja on a loan deal from Chelsea last summer to add depth to the attack but he has struggled with injury problems this term. Therefore, he is likely to return to the Blues at the end of this season.

Beto has been the first-choice striker under David Moyes and has been in fine form recently. But, signing a new forward to support him would be the right decision.

Igamane has showcased glimpses of his talent for Rangers so he could be a shrewd acquisition if Everton eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, following a 1-1 draw over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, Everton will face off against West Ham United in the Premier League today before the international break.