Tottenham ‘very interested’ in West Ham target Angel Gomes

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘very interested’ in signing West Ham United target and LOSC Lille star Angel Gomes, as per Football Insider.

After ranking through the Manchester United academy, the Englishman failed to secure his place in the Red Devils’ starting eleven so he decided to leave to play regularly and develop his career.

Les Dogues opted to hire him as a free agent back in 2020. Gomes initially spent a season-long loan with Portuguese side Boavista before establishing himself as a key player for the French club over the last few years.

However, the midfielder’s future has been a subject of attention in recent months as he has entered the final few months of his current contract with Lille. It looks almost certain that he will leave as a free agent at the end of this season.

Football Insider state that Tottenham are ‘very interested’ in signing the 24-year-old by taking advantage of his current situation as they want to reinforce the midfield department.

Battle

Spurs have been keeping a close eye on Gomes’s performances in recent times and Ange Postecoglou has become a ‘big fan’ of him.

However, West Ham are also keen on signing the former Man Utd star and have already stepped up their efforts to beat the Lilywhites in this race.

Therefore, Spurs have lined up Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace as an alternative option if they eventually fail to hire Gomes. However, the Eagles don’t want to sell him with his current contract set to run until 2029.

Gomes is a technically gifted versatile midfielder as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park. After showing his qualities in the French top flight, he was even called up to play for England by interim manager Lee Carsley.

The midfielder is set to enter his prime so this is the perfect time for him to take the next step in his career and showcase his qualities in the Premier League.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Hammers can eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window.