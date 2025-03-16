Premier League
Johnson starts as Postecoglou makes 3 changes | Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI vs Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur face Fulham at Craven Cottage on matchday 28 of the Premier League this afternoon at 1:30pm local time. After making a comeback in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 to overcome AZ Alkmaar in the tie, Ange Postecoglou’s men will look for their first win of the month in the English top division.
Spurs are winless in three of their last four outings in all competitions, although they will look to build-up on a crucial victory from the midweek result. Here is how they could line-up against Marco Silva’s outfit.
Goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario is expected to continue playing in between the sticks.
Defenders – Pedro Porro is likely to play as the right back, while Destiny Udogie might come in at left back ahead of Djed Spence. Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven started a game together for the first time in 2025 against Alkmaar and might keep their places in the heart of the back four for this afternoon’s game too.
Bentancur in midfield, Johnson on the right wing
Midfielders – Lucas Bergvall is likely to drop out after picking up a minor fitness issue in the midweek game with Rodrigo Bentancur expected to come in as his replacement in defensive midfield. Pape Mata Sarr might keep his place on the right side of midfield, while James Maddison is also expected to continue playing as the team’s left midfielder.
Forwards – Son Heung-min is likely to continue playing on the left wing, whereas Dominic Solanke, who assisted two goals in the Europa League game, will be expected to lead the line. At right wing, there may be a change with Wilson Odobert likely to make way for Brennan Johnson in spite of scoring a brace in the game against Alkmaar on Thursday.
Here is a look at how the Lilywhites might line-up on paper.
Other News
-
Premier League/ 3 seconds ago
Johnson starts as Postecoglou makes 3 changes | Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI vs Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur face Fulham at Craven Cottage on matchday 28 of the Premier League...
-
Liverpool/ 21 mins ago
Gakpo starts as Slot makes 3 changes | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Newcastle United
Liverpool have the chance to emphatically bounce back from their Champions League elimination midweek...
-
Arsenal/ 11 hours ago
Nkunku starts as Maresca makes 7 changes | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Arsenal
Chelsea face off against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on matchday 28 of the...
-
Man Utd Match Centre/ 12 hours ago
Ugarte starts as Amorim makes 2 changes | Predicted Man Utd XI vs Leicester City
Manchester United face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on matchday 28 of...
-
Arsenal/ 12 hours ago
Arsenal plot raid on Liverpool to sign Darwin Núñez
Arsenal are reportedly plotting a raid on Liverpool to sign Darwin Núñez, as per...