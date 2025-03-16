Johnson starts as Postecoglou makes 3 changes | Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI vs Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur face Fulham at Craven Cottage on matchday 28 of the Premier League this afternoon at 1:30pm local time. After making a comeback in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 to overcome AZ Alkmaar in the tie, Ange Postecoglou’s men will look for their first win of the month in the English top division.

Spurs are winless in three of their last four outings in all competitions, although they will look to build-up on a crucial victory from the midweek result. Here is how they could line-up against Marco Silva’s outfit.

Goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario is expected to continue playing in between the sticks.

Defenders – Pedro Porro is likely to play as the right back, while Destiny Udogie might come in at left back ahead of Djed Spence. Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven started a game together for the first time in 2025 against Alkmaar and might keep their places in the heart of the back four for this afternoon’s game too.

Bentancur in midfield, Johnson on the right wing

Midfielders – Lucas Bergvall is likely to drop out after picking up a minor fitness issue in the midweek game with Rodrigo Bentancur expected to come in as his replacement in defensive midfield. Pape Mata Sarr might keep his place on the right side of midfield, while James Maddison is also expected to continue playing as the team’s left midfielder.

Forwards – Son Heung-min is likely to continue playing on the left wing, whereas Dominic Solanke, who assisted two goals in the Europa League game, will be expected to lead the line. At right wing, there may be a change with Wilson Odobert likely to make way for Brennan Johnson in spite of scoring a brace in the game against Alkmaar on Thursday.

Here is a look at how the Lilywhites might line-up on paper.