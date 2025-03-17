Arsenal could trump Manchester United to sign Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen this summer

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund scored his first Premier League goal of 2025 as the team beat Leicester City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium on Sunday. The Norwegian getting on the scoresheet was a matter of much relief for himself and the coaching staff, though with only three league strikes to his name this season, he is unlikely to have a lengthy future at the club.

The board has already begun laying the groundwork for a new number nine’s capture in the summer with Caught Offside reporting of Manchester United’s interest in signing Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen. As per the source, he is viewed as an ‘ideal reinforcement’ by the Red Devils, with Arsenal also having emerged as a realistic destination for the Nigerian international.

Osimhen is currently on loan at Galatasaray, where he has scored 26 goals and provided five assists in all competitions this season. Antonio Conte has excluded him from his plans at Napoli whereas the forward has also expressed an interest in pursuing a new challenge, thus opening the door to a switch to the Premier League this summer for only £62 million.

Arsenal could beat United to Osimhen

If a race for Victor Osimhen’s signatures was to boil down between Arsenal and Manchester United, the Gunners would significantly hold the upper hand. They are better equipped financially to land the 26-year-old, while their recent finishes in the Premier League and qualification to the Champions League could lead to the player picking them over the Red Devils.

Though they have been tipped as the leading contenders for Benjamin Sesko, Osimhen would arguably be the better signing. He has a few more years of experience than the RB Leipzig star, while such exceptional numbers for several seasons have also earned the striker a lot of praise, including from former Napoli teammate Alex Meret, who called him a ‘special’ forward.

Man United’s financial position also means they must first get rid of players before investing in newer ones, particularly somebody like Osimhen who will cost on the expensive side and ask for a high wage. It remains to be seen how much they could raise for Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund this summer as those proceeds will largely decide their budget for a fresh purchase.