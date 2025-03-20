Tottenham & Man Utd battling to sign Jobe Bellingham

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are reportedly in a battle over a deal to sign Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, as per TEAMtalk.

The Lilywhites enjoyed a promising campaign under Ange Postecoglou last term, finishing fifth in the Premier League table. Following that, he was handed funds last summer to continue the rebuild.

However, they have endured a dire campaign this season, languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table. Moreover, they have been knocked out of the Carabao and FA Cup.

So, their only chance of ending the season successfully is by winning the Europa League title. Spurs have reached the quarterfinal of this competition and will face off against Eintracht Frankfurt.

As a result, Postecoglou has come under pressure and there aren’t any guarantees that he will continue as Tottenham boss next term. Amid this situation, Tottenham have seemingly started planning to bolster the squad this summer.

TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham want to continue adding young talents to their squad and have identified Bellingham as a serious target. They have been keeping a close eye on his development this season before making a move this summer.

Battle

The player is open to taking the next step in his career and playing at the highest level. But Sunderland are expected to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave this summer as he still has more than three years left in his current contract.

The report say Spurs aren’t the only club interested in Bellingham as Manchester United, Chelsea, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest are also contemplating making a move for him.

Man Utd have also endured a woeful campaign this season and are in the bottom half of the table. So, it has been reported that the Red Devils are looking to remain active in the upcoming window to help Ruben Amorim turn the situation around next season.

Bellingham, standing at 6ft 2in, is the youngster brother of Real Madrid star, Jude Bellingham, and like his brother, the 19-year-old can play anywhere across the middle of the park.

He is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Tottenham if either club purchase him. However, the Sunderland star might take time to flourish in the Premier League if he eventually makes the move this summer.