Man Utd to make ‘concrete’ move for Arsenal target Yildiz

Manchester United could reportedly make a ‘concrete’ approach to sign Arsenal target and Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, as per TEAMtalk.

After coming through Bayern Munich’s youth system, the 19-year-old joined the Bianconeri back in 2022 as a free agent. The youngster initially played for Juventus’s youth team before making his senior debut the following year.

He started this season promisingly and even scored a brace against Inter Milan earlier this term. However, he hasn’t been able to continue the same performance, making only 10 goal contributions in 41 appearances in all competitions.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd are interested in the Turkish international despite his inconsistent displays this season and have already made initial talks to learn about the details of signing him. Nothing has been advanced yet but the Red Devils may maintain communication regarding this deal in the coming weeks.

Juventus consider the forward as a key player but they could be open to cashing-in on him this summer if they fail to secure the Champions League qualification.

In that case, they would be ready to accept a fee of around £75m. Yildiz has a contract until 2029 with the Italian giants so they are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let him leave.

However, the report say that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are also in this race and have also held talks to learn about the details of signing him. They are prepared to make a concrete swoop if an opportunity arises this summer.

The Turkish international, standing at 6ft 1in tall, primarily likes to play in the flanks but can also provide cover in the centre-forward position if needed.

Man Utd need to reinforce the wide area as Antony and Marcus Rashford are reportedly set to be sold ahead of next season.

Yildiz is a talented player and possesses high potential. He has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in Serie A and might be an excellent acquisition for Arsenal or Man Utd if either club purchase him.

It remains to be seen whether any of the Premier League clubs eventually manage to secure his service.