Tottenham Hotspur make Viktor Gyokeres ‘top striker target’ for the summer

Tottenham Hotspur are set to miss out on the Champions League for yet another season unless they can pull off a victorious campaign in the Europa League. Regardless of whether they can secure a piece of silverware this season or not, there are wholesale changes required across several departments of the squad.

Spurs could significantly rebuild their offence with Timo Werner’s loan unlikely to translate into a permanent transfer from RB Leipzig at the end of this season, while Richarlison’s unflattering fitness record could see him depart the club too. There had also been doubts surrounding Son Heung-min’s future though those seem to have cooled off in recent weeks.

Fichajes (h/t 90min) has reported that Tottenham Hotspur have made Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres their ‘top striker target’ for the summer after his stunning campaign in Portugal. The 26-year-old has 40 goals and 10 assists in all competitions this season and is expected to be available for £63 million this summer with numerous other clubs also keen on his services.

Spurs not likely to secure Gyokeres’ signing

Tottenham Hotspur spent in excess of £50 million to sign Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth last summer, so it remains to be seen whether they would spend a big sum on landing another number nine this year as well. Viktor Gyokeres has also been linked with several other sides and will undoubtedly prefer joining a club where he stands a better chance of competing for trophies.

Instead of Gyokeres, Spurs should look into signing a winger or two in the summer.

Brennan Johnson’s position on the right flank barely has any depth with Dejan Kulusevski playing in midfield for much of the season and Wilson Odobert also facing a lengthy injury lay-off. Meanwhile, Son Heung-min also does not have many years in the tank whereas Timo Werner and Richarlison are expected to be shown the door too, thus signalling a clear need for wide men.