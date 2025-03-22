Arsenal
Arsenal in ‘concrete talks’ to sign Manchester United target Jonathan David this summer
Arsenal are all set to sign a striker in the summer with Mikel Arteta’s side having been linked with number nines from across Europe for much of the ongoing campaign. They currently sit 12 points behind Premier League title favourites Liverpool and many would believe that an out-and-out goal-scoring option could have bettered the team’s contention for the top flight.
Benjamin Sesko’s name has been mooted often as Arsenal remain favourites to sign him from RB Leipzig before the start of next season, while the likes of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres have also been tipped to move to London. Interestingly, Caught Offside (citing French outlet Le10 Sport) has reported that the Gunners are in ‘concrete talks’ to sign Lille star Jonathan David.
David is expected to leave the Ligue 1 side as a free agent this summer and has also been on Manchester United’s radar this summer. With 23 goals and 10 assists under his belt in all competitions so far this season, there is no shortage of interest in the Canadian international and Arsenal are looking to steal a march on a lengthy list of his suitors by discussing a potential swoop.
A cost-effective signing for Arsenal
Mikel Arteta has had to deal with several injury issues in the ongoing campaign and besides signing a striker, the manager’s wish-list for the transfer window could revolve around bettering his squad depth. A midfielder or two as well as a winger are expected to join Arsenal, so they have to see value for money in every transaction they do, including that for a much-needed forward.
Jonathan David is by no means an inferior striker and the interest in his services from a number of European giants is evident of his sky-high quality. The 25-year-old’s free signing would equip the Gunners to spend more freely on revamping other areas as they look to climb to the Premier League’s summit once again next season with an added squad strength.
He is renowned for his intelligent positioning in the box and an ability to make runs in behind the defence. David also neatly links up play between himself and the wingers in tight spaces in the final third, which is seen through the number of assists he has. At 25, he has the best years of his career still ahead, so Arsenal could do some fabulous business by signing David for free.
