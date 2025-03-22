Man Utd eyeing deal for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo



According to Caught Offside, Manchester United have joined Arsenal and Newcastle United in the race to sign Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo this summer.

The Red Devils are expected to enter the transfer market for a right wing-back. Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot have played in the role under manager Ruben Amorim, but the duo are defensive-minded.

Amorim may want a better solution next season. Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Geovany Quenda was considered as an option, but Premier League rivals Chelsea recently won the race for the wonderkid.

Caught Offside today claim that Man United are one of the clubs keen on landing Mbeumo alongside Arsenal and Newcastle. The Magpies are showing the most concrete interest at the moment.

The 25-year-old will be permitted to leave the Bees for £50 million this summer.

Must buy

Mbeumo, described as ‘unplayable‘ by head coach Thomas Frank, has been in superb form for Brentford this campaign. He has accumulated 15 goals and 6 assists in all competitions and has also excelled with his dribbling skills in the final 3rd. Mbeumo has scored with every 4th shot on goal which is hugely impressive.

The Cameroonian star has likewise worked hard off the ball. He averages over 4 recoveries per league game this season while winning 4.5 duels and 1.2 tackles. Mbeumo has a splendid work rate and would fit perfectly in the right wing-back position at United.

Mbeumo will enter the last year of his Bees deal in July but the London club have a 1-year extension clause in their favour. As a result, United cannot expect any discount on his services and will have to match the £50 million price tag to bring him to Old Trafford.

United have the financial capacity to make a huge outlay but have to stay within the Profit and Sustainability Rules. Player sales could be required to purchase Mbeumo. The Red Devils may still need to negotiate an early deal to beat the competition.

The Mancunian giants can recoup funds later on in the transfer window. The likes of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Antony are all anticipated to leave during the summer. Sancho and Rashford are poised to depart on permanent transfers.