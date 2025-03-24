Ruben Amorim wants Francisco Trincao at Man Utd



According to the Mirror, Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is interested in signing Sporting Lisbon winger Francisco Trincao this summer.

Trincao has had a fine season with the reigning Portuguese champions. He has registered an impressive tally of 15 goals and 9 assists from 43 appearances in all competitions.

His contract with the Lisbon giants expires in June 2026 and Mirror claim that Amorim wants to bring the £30 million-rated winger to Old Trafford at the end of the campaign.

Barcelona have a buy-back clause for the 25-year-old while Arsenal and Newcastle United also have the player on their radar.

Quality

Amorim has yet to find his best starting XI at the Red Devils. He may want to add more signings of his own this summer and could be interested in reuniting with his former players.

Trincao would be a good investment for the Mancunian giants. The Portuguese can play on the right wing or as a second striker. He has been brilliant this campaign for club as well as country.

The 25-year-old bagged a couple of goals for Portugal last night to beat Denmark and qualify for the Nations League semi-final.

Trincao’s creativity would be a fine addition to the United squad. The once Barcelona man is a perfect player for Amorim’s 3-4-3 system with his work rate and strong defensive involvements.

He likes to engage in duels and does not shy away from making tackles. The versatile winger has also excelled with his quick dribbling and can be a handful for opposition defences on his day.

United should aim to secure his signature ahead of the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle. Their pursuit could be in jeopardy if Barcelona decide to trigger the buy-back clause agreed with Lisbon.

In that case, the Red Devils may have to pay a much higher price to sign the attacker, which could prove a stumbling block, considering the limited budget if they miss out on Europe next season.