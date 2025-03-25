Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd may have to pay £50m for Francisco Trincao
According to Portuguese outlet Record, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is eyeing a reunion with one of his former players from Sporting Lisbon this summer.
The Red Devils made a couple of winter signings to bolster their backline and the focus could be on the midfield and attacking departments later this year.
Record claim that Amorim plans to bring Francisco Trincao to Old Trafford. The 25-year-old has a release clause of around £50 million in his Lisbon contract.
Barcelona still have an advantage with a buy-back clause between £17-21 million. The La Liga heavyweights also have a significant sell-on clause of 50% for the winger.
Quality winger
Trincao was a fringe player during his time at Barcelona, but his fortunes have changed with the switch to Lisbon.
The Portuguese has found his feet with several stand-out performances. He has amassed an impressive tally of 9 goals and 15 assists for the Primeira Liga champions this term.
Trincao has just 10 caps with his national team but the last one was a memorable one. He came off the bench against Denmark on Sunday to score two vital goals in 39 minutes.
Portugal were trailing 3-2 on aggregate in the Nations League quarter-final. Trincao put Roberto Martinez’s side ahead in extra time before Goncalo Ramos sealed the victory.
Trincao played as a right winger or in a second striker role under Amorim at Lisbon. He could play in similar positions for the Red Devils, who are lacking creativity upfront.
United could prise him away for less than the £50 million buy clause, but Barcelona could have a big say with their buy-back option.
The Blaugrana are guaranteed a significant profit through his sale, but manager Hansi Flick could have different plans in mind.
The Catalan giants are actively looking to offload Ansu Fati during the summer, and Flick could consider Trincao as a replacement and a strong back-up in the squad next season.
Amorim will hope Barcelona don’t act as a stumbling block in his bid to reunite with Trincao.
