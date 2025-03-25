Tottenham Hotspur in talks to sign Fikayo Tomori from AC Milan

Tottenham Hotspur have a few quality central defenders in their squad, although it seems as if one of their best players, Radu Dragusin, is looking to leave the club to pursue regular minutes. AC Milan have been touted as the Romanian international’s next possible destination with Calcio Mercato reporting that a swap deal could also be on the cards.

As per the source, the Rossoneri are prepared to let Fikayo Tomori depart in exchange of Dragusin. The 27-year-old was of interest to Spurs as recently as in the winter transfer window but a move did not materialise as he turned down a swoop to Hotspur Way before the club eventually managed to purchase Kevin Danso.

With Dragusin likely to depart, however, Tottenham would require a new centre back and Tomori, who was on the bench in all of Milan’s last five Serie A outings could consider switching pastures in the summer if his situation does not improve. Spurs value Dragusin at £25 million, according to Calcio Mercato, while Tomori’s price is also in a similar range.

A simple swap deal on the cards

Radu Dragusin has been eluded of minutes at Tottenham Hotspur due to Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven being brilliant in the back four. He is said to be open to returning to the Serie A and would join AC Milan in a trice, with the challenge in a swap deal only being to convince former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori to head back to London.

Given the largely similar valuations of both players, there is unlikely to be any money involved in the deal. As for Tomori, he could have a new lease of life in the Premier League as well as in a city which he has been familiar with for several years. The Englishman, 27, still has the best phase of his career ahead and could welcome a move to Tottenham this time around.

Tomori had an excellent season at Chelsea under Frank Lampard and was also impressive at AC Milan in his first year. There were shouts for him to make the England squad as well, particularly from Rio Ferdinand, who called him an ‘outstanding’ player. The 27-year-old perhaps only needs a return to familiar surroundings under a supportive manager to be able to regain his feet.

It remains to be seen whether the Milan centre back would indeed be open to joining Spurs, however, as there would continue to be concerns in his mind regarding a lack of playing time and facing a similar fate as Dragusin has done. Alternatively, Spurs could cash in on the former Genoa man and use those funds to rebuild other areas of the squad.