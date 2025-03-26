Arsenal to hold ‘formal meeting’ with Viktor Gyokeres’ agent

With the summer transfer window inching closer, Arsenal’s pursuit of a striker is gathering traction. They are starting to be linked with an increasing number of forwards, while negotiations for some of their targets are believed to already have reached an advanced stage ahead of an impending arrival ahead of next season.

Portuguese news outlet Correio da Manha (h/t 90min) has reported that Arsenal are set for a ‘formal meeting’ with Viktor Gyokeres’ agent imminently. The player’s representative, Hasan Cetinkaya, is close friends with Mikel Arteta, thereby leading the Gunners to believe they could have an edge in being able to secure his client’s services.

Gyokeres, who has 40 goals and 10 assists in all competitions this season, has also been of keen interest to Manchester United, especially since Ruben Amorim was appointed their head coach. The forward and the manager enjoy a particularly good relationship, so the Red Devils could be a thorn in Arsenal’s attempts to sign the Swede.

Arsenal will be favourites over Man United

Arsenal are likely to hold the upper hand over Manchester United for Viktor Gyokeres. The Mancunians are reportedly discussing a swap deal with Napoli involving Rasmus Hojlund and Victor Osimhen, so if that falls in place, it would work perfectly for them from a financial standpoint and diminish the requirement for another number nine.

Moreover, the Gunners can offer Gyokeres the chance to play in the Champions League, a scenario that seems distant for Man United at this juncture. Arsenal arguably have a greater winning pedigree than United in the Premier League as well as in the cups and a player of Gyokeres’ calibre might be inclined towards an exciting sporting project to back up his exceptional numbers.

It is believed that Sporting Lisbon are resigned to letting go of their prime marksman in the summer and have already reduced his asking price to £63 million, significantly below his £83 million release clause. It will be interesting to see what comes of Arsenal’s meeting with his agent and if indeed a move to the Emirates Stadium materialises for Gyokeres.