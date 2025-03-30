Tottenham plot swoop to sign Antoine Semenyo as Son Heung-min replacement

Tottenham Hotspur have earmarked Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo as a possible replacement for Son Heung-min, according to Fichajes.

The South Korean international’s contract at the North London club will expire in the summer of 2026, with only one year left. At this time, there’s no indication of contract extension talks, and it appears the forward could be leaving the club after ten years.

Semenyo has now been earmarked as a possible replacement in case their captain departs, as Fichajes claims that the London-born Ghana international is attracting the interest of the club’s hierarchy.

With 15 goal contributions this season catching the eye, Tottenham values his goalscoring prowess, potential, and versatility as an ideal fit for Ange Postecoglou’s style of play, as per the report.

While a move for Semenyo would be a medium-to long-term option for Spurs if completed, a move for the Ghanaian—who tops Spurs’ transfer list—largely hinges on Son’s departure, according to the report.

The 25-year-old’s contract at the Vitality Stadium still has four years remaining, and his €35m (£29m) Transfermarkt valuation is considered to be a moderate fee for a player of his qualities.

Son nears Tottenham exit

The South Korean has been a faithful servant at the club since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015. With 173 goals, the fourth highest in the club’s history, Son has rightly earned the status of a club legend at Tottenham.

However, he could depart the club with one year left on his contract, and a contract renewal is not entirely ruled out.

Tottenham are already working on possible alternatives in the case of Son’s departure, and Semenyo has been identified as an option to replace the Korean forward if he leaves.

He already has 15 goal contributions this campaign and has matched Son’s Premier League goals this season (7). The Ghanaian’s versatility and technical qualities make him an ideal proponent for Ange Postecoglou’s football.

Tottenham are out of every domestic competition and cannot make European qualification as they currently sit in 14th place. However, the club will hope to go all the way in the Europa League to clinch the title and hand their captain what could be a befitting send-off.