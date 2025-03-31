Everton plot swoop to sign highly-rated Liverpool winger Ben Doak

Everton are plotting a ‘sensational raid’ on their Merseyside neighbours Liverpool to sign highly-rated winger Ben Doak this summer, according to The Scottish Sun.

Doak is one of the fastest-rising young prospects in England. Having joined from Scottish side Celtic, the Scotland international made his Liverpool debut at 16 on 9 November 2022, coming on as a substitute in the 74th minute against Derby County to become the sixth-youngest player in the club’s history.

According to the Scottish Sun, the Scottish whiz kid has piqued the attention of Everton’s boss, David Moyes, who is planning on signing the teenager when he becomes available for transfer in the summer.

The report adds that the Toffees need a wide winger and have now set their sights on Doak, who will be available for sale in the region of £25m when the summer transfer window opens.

Transfers between Liverpool and Everton rarely happen due to the intense rivalry, with Peter Beardsley and the late Gary Ablett being the few exceptions. However, Moyes is a ‘huge fan’ of Doak, whose pace and dribbling would be key to his side, according to the report.

David Moyes wants Doak

Doak has made 24 appearances on loan at Middlesbrough this season and contributed ten goals. His performances have also attracted the interest of Bournemouth and Crystal Palace, who could rival the Toffees for his signature, as per the report.

While Palace’s move for him is unlikely, the report adds that Liverpool could consider Bournemouth’s offer for the winger. However, Doak will be alerted by Everton’s interest, and the youngster’s next move will ultimately hinge on his own decision.

Since David Moyes’ return to Goodison Park in January, the 61-year-old manager has orchestrated a remarkable revival, earning the Premier League Manager of the Month award for February after guiding the team to an unbeaten record that month.

The club are now planning ahead of the transfer window, with Doak earmarked for a possible summer transfer.

However, the rivalry between these two sides, as well as interest from other Premier League clubs, poses a major challenge for the Toffees to reach a deal.

With the report indicating that the Scotsman has a say in his future, it’ll be interesting to see if he takes the crossroads to join the blue side of Merseyside in the summer.