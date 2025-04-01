Liverpool battling with Arsenal to sign Jorrel Hato

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign Ajax Amsterdam star Jorrel Hato, as per Football Insider.

After ranking through the Dutch giants’ youth system, the 19-year-old made his senior debut for his boyhood club in 2023 before establishing himself as a key player in recent times.

He made 44 appearances last term and has been in excellent form this season. The youngster has made eight goal contributions and kept 10 clean sheets in 24 Eredivisie appearances. Moreover, he has been guiding his side to become the Dutch champions once again this campaign.

Following his recent eye-catching displays for Ajax, he has also secured his place in Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad.

Now, Football Insider state that Liverpool have been monitoring Hato’s performances closely in recent times and they have been impressed by the youngster’s ability to play in the centre-back as well as the left-back role.

Battle

The Reds have identified the Ajax star as a potential long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk – who is set to become a free agent at the end of this season. Hato was even spotted watching the Merseyside club’s match at Anfield.

Ajax want at least £40m to sell their biggest asset with his existing deal set to run until 2028. Arne Slot ideally wants to see Van Dijk sign an extension and his plan is to deploy Hato alongside the former Southampton star in the centre-back position.

However, the report mention that purchasing Hato won’t be straightforward for the Anfield club as Real Madrid, Chelsea and Arsenal are also keen on luring him away from Johan Cruyff Arena.

The Gunners hold a long-term interest in Hato as they were interested in him ahead of this season to bolster the defence but eventually opted to hire Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

However, following his injury-ridden start to his life at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal are seemingly planning to revive their interest in the 19-year-old.

He is a technically sound defender and can play out from the back. Hato is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class defender in future. Therefore, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool or Arsenal if either club purchase him this summer.