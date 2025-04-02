Liverpool & Arsenal make moves to sign Hugo Larsson

Liverpool & Arsenal have reportedly made moves to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Larsson, as per Caught Offside.

Arne Slot is likely to guide the Reds to become the Premier League champions in his debut campaign as the manager. It took Jurgen Klopp more than four and a half years to achieve that feat.

The Dutch boss didn’t make many new acquisitions last summer so this shows the quality of rebuild that the German boss did before leaving ahead of this season.

However, it has been reported that the Merseyside club will attempt to freshen up the squad this summer to challenge on all fronts next campaign. The Reds are said to be willing to sign a new striker and are also planning to hire a new centre-back as a potential long-term replacement for Virgil Van Dijk. Moreover, signing new fullbacks is also on Slot’s wishlist.

Liverpool attempted to strengthen the midfield department last summer and Martin Zubimendi emerged as the primary target. But, he eventually opted to stay at Reale Arena.

Battle

Now, Caught Offside claim that having failed to bolster the engine room last summer, the Merseyside club are finally willing to sign a new midfielder in the upcoming window.

From our partner tips.gg

Larsson is a serious target for Liverpool and they have already held talks with the player’s representatives over this deal. Frankfurt believe the Swedish international will leave this summer and want at least £50m for him with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

However, Arsenal are also contemplating signing the midfielder and have also made contact with the player’s agent to persuade him to join. Additionally, Manchester City and Manchester United are in this race and have stepped up their efforts to hire the youngster as well.

Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have also expressed their interest in purchasing him having been impressed by his performances this season. Therefore, Larsson isn’t short of potential suitors ahead of the summer window.

Arsenal are reportedly planning to bolster the squad to finally win the Premier League title and signing a new midfielder appears to be on their agenda this summer.

Larsson has been playing regularly for Frankfurt this season and has been guiding his side to mount a top-four charge. He is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool or Arsenal if either club purchase him.