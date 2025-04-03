Everton and West Ham in battle to sign Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof

Everton and West Ham have both had underwhelming seasons in the Premier League this season. While the Toffees will be looking to start auspiciously at their new stadium in the upcoming campaign, the Hammers will look to justify their ambitious spending from last summer with Graham Potter expected to be backed in the transfer market once again.

TBR Football has reported that Everton and West Ham are keen on signing Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof in the summer. His contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the ongoing campaign and with an extension of terms not expected between the two parties, the English duo see good value in the former Benfica star on a free transfer.

Lindelof is an experienced central defender, who is also handy at right back and in defensive midfield. His positioning is one of his biggest assets, while the 30-year-old is also an intelligent reader of the game. Though much like his United teammates, he has also struggled for fitness this season, the Swedish international, when fit, would be a great addition to one of the mid-table sides.

West Ham may be favourites for Lindelof

West Ham are arguably in more serious need of an experienced central defender in comparison to Everton, who have two great young players in Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko. If the former is about to leave in the summer, the funds from his sale are likely to be channeled into acquiring a younger option which would better fit the club’s strategy.

Graham Potter’s side is unlikely to make Jean-Clair Todibo’s loan from Nice permanent, whereas neither Konstantinos Mavropanos nor Max Kilman have impressed when playing together this season. Victor Lindelof will bring stability to the Londoners’ back four, whereas his experience also could be vital in helping the younger players do better and stay more organised.

The Hammers are also likely to be able to offer Lindelof a better contract, thereby having a significant upper hand over Everton in a battle for the defender. As far as the player’s perspective is concerned, it remains to be seen if he wants to prolong his career in Europe or prefers joining a club in the Middle East or the United States in the final years of his career.