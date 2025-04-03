Liverpool interested in signing Eberechi Eze



According to Caught Offside, Liverpool are interested in signing Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze during the summer transfer window.

The Merseyside giants have had a fabulous Premier League campaign under manager Arne Slot, and they have a 12-point lead at the top of the table with 8 games left.

The Reds are on course for a 2nd league title in 5 years but Slot will undoubtedly want to reinforce the squad this summer.

A new playmaker could be one of the priorities. Caught Offside claim that the Anfield giants are keen on signing Eze, who has a £60 million release clause in his Palace contract.

The Reds are not alone in the pursuit. Arsenal are also keen on landing the England international while Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are in the mix.

Premier League experience

Liverpool signed Federico Chiesa from Juventus to bolster their attack last summer but the Italian has struggled to adapt to the intensity of the Premier League thus far. He has hardly played in recent months.

The Reds could pursue players with domestic league experience this summer. Eze would be a perfect acquisition, having evolved into a key playmaker for Palace over the last few years.

Michael Olise made a high-profile switch from Palace to Bayern Munich last year, and Eze could push for a similar transfer in order to win trophies during the prime phase of his career.

The 26-year-old has accumulated 6 goals and 9 assists this campaign. He had a slow start amid a hamstring injury, but his form has been quite impressive in the back end of the season.

Eze is an attacking midfielder by trade who can play on the left wing too. He could be considered as a serious competitor for the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones in the no.10 role.

Szoboszlai has been the regular n the attacking midfield department for the Reds, but he has managed only 13 goal contributions this season, having made 9 more appearances than Eze.

Liverpool may look to negotiate payment terms with Palace for Eze rather than triggering the clause in his deal. The Reds may have to be quick in negotiations to beat Arsenal to the playmaker.