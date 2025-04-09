Tottenham to hold talks to sign Milan star Fikayo Tomori

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to hold talks over a deal to sign AC Milan star Fikayo Tomori, as per TEAMtalk.

After ranking through the Blues’ youth system, the 27-year-old made his senior debut back in 2016 but struggled to break into his boyhood club’s starting eleven. So, he went out on loan to several clubs to play regularly and develop his career.

Tomori joined the Rossoneri on a loan deal in the winter of 2021 before signing permanently the following summer. Upon moving to San Siro Stadium, the English established himself as an integral part of the Italian giants’ starting eleven.

He even guided Milan to win the Scudetto in the 2021/22 season. However, he has found it difficult to play regularly this campaign, still, he has helped the Rossoneri win the Supercoppa Italiana trophy.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Milan are ready to sell Tomori this summer to raise funds as they are likely to miss out on the Champions League money. The Italian giants were demanding around £34m for their star man previously but are ready to lower the valuation and accept around £26m.

Tomori to Tottenham

The report say that Spurs want to reinforce the defence following Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven and Radu Dragusin’s injury problems and want Tomori.

Ange Postecoglou’s side attempted to hire the England international in the winter window but failed. Now, they are preparing to revive their interest in him this summer.

Juventus and Newcastle United previously wanted Tomori but didn’t formalise their interest. Tottenham are now in a strong position to purchase the defender by defeating their rivals in this race and will hold talks over this deal in the coming weeks.

The Milan star is quick, strong, good in the air, can play out from the back and is efficient in defensive contributions. He has showcased his qualities in Serie A in recent times and might be a shrewd acquisition for the Lilywhites if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to lure him to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to bolster the backline.