Everton shortlist Evan Ferguson and Liam Delap ahead of summer rebuild

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in the final months of his contract and is expected to leave the club at the end of the season with no agreement so far on a renewal of terms between the two parties. With only three Premier League strikes to his name this season, it may also be a good time for both entities to go their separate ways and start afresh.

With summer fast approaching, the Toffees have begun doing their groundwork for the transfer window with TEAMtalk reporting that David Moyes is keen on signing one of Evan Ferguson or Liam Delap to replace Calvert-Lewin. Ferguson is on Leeds United’s radar too whereas Delap has been linked with transfers to Chelsea and Manchester United in recent days as well.

If Ipswich Town are relegated from the Premier League, like many anticipated they would be, a £30 million release clause in Delap’s contract will become active. Meanwhile, Ferguson, who is currently on loan at West Ham, is likely to be sold by Brighton & Hove Albion for close to £45 million as the Irish international continues to underwhelm.

Everton have a real chance of signing Delap

Liam Delap has had a great season in the Premier League with 12 goals to his name. Though the 22-year-old has been linked with Chelsea as well as Manchester United, it is doubtful whether either English giant will materialise interest in him, especially given that both clubs have been linked with the likes of Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres, who are better rounded players.

Having said that, Everton could have a realistic chance at signing Delap. The Englishman would fancy a return to the Premier League with practically any side once Ipswich go back to the Championship and the Toffees, whose finances have received a boost in the recent past, will be able to afford his release clause and salary without too many problems.

On the other hand, Everton are unlikely to show much of an interest in Evan Ferguson, especially off the back of his price tag. £45 million for a striker with no goals in the league this season is far from justified and unless Brighton lower their demands, they will struggle to get rid of the 20-year-old, whose loan at West Ham has not worked out favourably either.