Tottenham Hotspur willing to pay £35 million to sign Barcelona forward Ferran Torres

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on progressing Mathys Tel’s loan from Bayern Munich into a permanent transfer but are reportedly set to negotiate his price tag with the Bundesliga giants. Whether or not Bayern are likely to lower their asking fee remains to be seen, although the Londoners have already started to search for alternative solutions.

According to Spanish source El Nacional (h/t 90min), Tottenham are eyeing Barcelona forward Ferran Torres and would be prepared to spend £35 million on his purchase. Aston Villa are also keen on the former Manchester City star, who won two Premier League titles under Pep Guardiola, before returning to his homeland in 2022.

Torres has scored 16 goals and provided four assists this season in all competitions in spite of being Robert Lewandowski’s understudy in Hansi Flick’s pecking order. The 25-year-old averages a goal contribution every 69 minutes and has been impactful off the bench on a number of occasions or Barca, though a £35 million bid could tempt the club into selling him, the source adds.

Torres would be a great addition to Tottenham

Apart from being an alternative to Mathys Tel, Ferran Torres could very possibly be the solution to the rest of Tottenham Hotspur’s offensive problems this season which have been compounded by Son Heung-min’s and Timo Werner’s poor form as well as Richarlison’s unflattering fitness record.

Werner is expected to be sent back to RB Leipzig in the summer at the end of his loan spell while Richarlison could also be sold subject to a good enough offer. And though Son’s contract was extended until 2026, there are no guarantees on his continuity at Hotspur Way either. Torres, for his versatility, is exactly the kind of profile Spurs need to replace as many as three players.

He is capable of leading the line and is a handy fixture on both wings. He makes intelligent runs in the box and with his work in the wider areas, the Spanish international also links up well with the midfielders before delivering the end product. Torres is a hard-working player and his work-rate will hold him in good stead in England.

For £35 million, he would be a solid investment by Tottenham but with Robert Lewandowski ageing at Barcelona, it remains to be seen if Ferran Torres is keen on leaving the club with regular minutes likely to follow. In addition, Tottenham’s expected absence from the Champions League next season may also hinder their bid of signing him.