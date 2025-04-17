Tottenham plot surprise swoop to sign Milan Skriniar

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a surprise swoop to sign Milan Skriniar, as per Caught Offside.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a successful time with Inter Milan and even won a Scudetto title. At that time, he was considered one of the best centre-backs in the world.

However, he decided not to stay at the Nerazzurri and left as a free agent ahead of last season. Paris Saint-Germain hired him and he played regularly last term.

But, Luis Enrique felt the Slovak wasn’t the right option for his system so he was allowed to join Fenerbahce on a loan deal in the winter window. Skriniar has displayed promising performances in the Turkish top flight this season, scoring twice and keeping four clean sheets in nine appearances.

Caught Offside claim that Jose Mourinho’s side want to keep hold of him permanently with Les Parisiens demanding around £17m to let the defender leave. Fenerbahce don’t have the financial resources to match the valuation and are looking for alternative strategies to get the deal done.

Skriniar to Tottenham

However, Fenerbahce will have to overcome stiff competition from Premier League clubs to hire Skriniar. Tottenham have struggled with defensive problems this season and Ange Postecoglou is looking to address it by signing a new experienced option.

So, Spurs have registered their interest in the former Inter star but along with them, Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, and AFC Bournemouth are all in this race and have been keeping a close eye on his situation.

Skriniar, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is comfortable playing out from the back, good in the air and is efficient in defensive contributions. However, he isn’t an athletic player and doesn’t have the recovery pace to play in a high line.

Therefore, he wouldn’t be the right option for the North London club to play in Postecoglou’s system. So, they would be better off exploring other options to strengthen the defensive department this summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Lilywhites eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing 4-2 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, Tottenham will face off against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter-final second leg on Thursday.